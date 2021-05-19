Advertisement

Rep. James Comer: ‘I stand with the people of Israel’

By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Rocket strikes from the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip into Israel, and Israeli Air Force strikes on Gaza continue.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is ongoing with no end in sight at the moment.

Some U.S. politicians are aligning themselves with sides of the conflict, including Congressman James Comer (R-KY-1st District) who voiced his support for Israel on the House floor this week.

“Let me be very clear, there is no moral equivalence between the State of Israel and terrorists to shield themselves with children, targets civilian centers for missile attacks, and openly desired to destroy the Jewish people. Israel is a sovereign democratic nation and is entitled to defend itself,” said Comer.

(Story continues after video)

Congressman Comer spoke on the House floor last night in strong defense of Israel's right to defend themselves from...

Posted by Congressman James Comer on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered across America throughout the past several days, saying they stand in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and call for Israel to end airstrikes that have killed over 200 civilians. Some protesters calling their pleas are for ‘basic human rights.’

As a strong ally, America provides funding for the Israeli military.

In Israel, the Red Cross reported two more were killed in a mortar attack, bringing the total number of dead to 12.

Meanwhile, Israel says it struck more Hamas infrastructure in Gaza today, bringing the total killed there to 213.

It’s unclear where President Biden aligns as the president’s press secretary said Biden’s tactical approach will take place ‘behind the scenes.’

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced her support for Israel but also called for a ‘necessary’ ceasefire.

