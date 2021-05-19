Pulaski Co. SRT completes annual exercise despite fire almost putting them out of service

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A regional Special Response Team that responds to everything from crashes to chemical spills in southern Kentucky was nearly put out of service last month.

A major fire swept through the Pulaski County SRT headquarters in Somerset.

But Wednesday, the crews showed it can still respond by competing its annual emergency exercise.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the annual exercise then three weeks ago a fire cast doubt the key training could happen.

“This exercise has been in the works for almost a year. We were going to cancel it, but our people said no we can do it,” said Somerset/Pulaski County SRT Chief Doug Baker.

The fire destroyed a communication truck and heavily damaged some others, but enough was saved to till serve the community.

Crews could still also train for the unthinkable.

The training helps discover what works and what does not.

Wednesday’s training showed there were problems with a hose used to decontaminate firefighters.

“The hoses like that, computers, cell phones. Stuff we can purchase or formulate another plan of attack,” said Aaron Ross with the Pulaski County Emergency Management.

First responders say they can make mistakes in training so when the real thing happens, stuff can move more smoothly.

The Pulaski County SRT received help from the FBI and the 41st Civil Support Team out of Louisville.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.