Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart

Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise(Williamsburg Police Department)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg police say they were called to the Williamsburg Walmart where they were told two suspects attempted to steal more than $700 worth of merchandise Monday afternoon, May 17.

Police arrested suspects Nancy Reid, 24, and Alex Sumner, 32.

Reid is being charged with facilitation to commit theft by unlawful taking more than $500.

Sumner was charged with theft by unlawful taking more than $500.

