One dead in Clay County motorcycle crash

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Clay County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Clay County Coroner’s office, 64-year-old William McDaniel of Lily was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-421 near Elk Mountain when he lost control.

McDaniel was taken to AdventHealth in Manchester, where he later died.

This story will be updated as more becomes available.

