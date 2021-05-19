One dead in Clay County motorcycle crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Clay County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Clay County Coroner’s office, 64-year-old William McDaniel of Lily was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-421 near Elk Mountain when he lost control.

McDaniel was taken to AdventHealth in Manchester, where he later died.

This story will be updated as more becomes available.

