Mountain Schools make waves at KHSAA Bass Fishing championship

(WYMT) - Knox Central and Paintsville placed second and fourth at the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship, both making school history.

”There’s a lot of preparation and hard work that goes into it. The boys and their boat captains went down three or four days before the tournament started. They fished for three or four days trying to locate fish and trying to figure out how to best catch them,” said senior Alex Gray, one member of Knox Central’s winning boat.

This marks Knox Central’s first finish in the top three in school history. Senior Alex Gray and eighth-grader Dalton Fisher had a total weight of 26 pounds, just four below first place.

”Well it’s fantastic and it sets a standard. Next year we’re going to try to win it,” said head coach Sam Castle.

Capping off their inaugural season, Paintsville Bass Fishing came in fourth, also catching the heaviest fish of the competition at 5 lbs. 12 oz.

”That was luck too. I mean, we hadn’t had a big bite like that all week during practice and we really needed one. We were down and out. It was like twelve o’clock the second day of the tournament and we had four fish and that was our fifth keeper bite,” said freshman Bryce McDonald, winner of the Big Bass Award.

”It’s an expensive sport and it’s a time-consuming sport and you have to have a lot of help from the community with people willing to use their boats and their tackle and time,” said head coach Tim McDonald.

McDonald worked alongside fellow freshman Ethan Elliott to win the fourth place trophy.

Both teams will compete at nationals in Anderson, Sc. this summer.

