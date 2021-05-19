Advertisement

Man accused of threatening to set off bomb inside Vanderbilt Medical Center

Panyanouvong reportedly told the nurse he was an Army veteran with knowledge of bombs and made racist comments.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP...
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said a man is in custody after he allegedly claimed he placed a bomb inside the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and planned to kill at least eight people.

According to police, a nurse answered the phone just before noon on April 25 and was told by the caller that a bomb had been planted on the ninth floor of the building. The caller, later identified as Phongsavanh Panyanouvong, 43, told the nurse he could detonate the explosive in ten minutes.

Police evacuated rooms on the ninth floor of the hospital and used bomb dogs to sweep the building. Officials said no explosive devices were discovered.

Police did a reverse search of the phone number and identified Panyanouvong as the caller. Panyanouvong lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to investigators.

Baton Rouge Police responded to Panyanouvong’s home, where they say he barricaded himself inside and opened a propane tank.

Baton Rouge police were eventually able to enter the home and arrested Panyanouvong. He was charged with felony false reporting and is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Metro Jail in Nashville.

