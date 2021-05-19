Advertisement

Kentucky Kingdom to require chaperones for people 15 and under

Kentucky Kingdom
Kentucky Kingdom(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People 15 years old and younger will soon need a chaperone at Kentucky Kingdom.

The park announced Wednesday that the chaperone policy would begin May 22.

Kentucky Kingdom said chaperones had to be 21 years of age or older and have a valid ID.

Each chaperone can accompany up to six guests and must remain at the park for the duration of the visit but does not have to remain with the group.

“Kentucky Kingdom proudly welcomes all guests. As we work to thoughtfully implement this new policy we plan to work together with parents and other adults responsible for children to ensure that our park continues to provide a safe, welcoming and enjoyable experience for all,” Kentucky Kingdom’s General Manager Craig Ross said. “The safety of our guests and team members will always be our top priority, and we thank the park’s loyal supporters and the Louisville community for supporting and partnering with us in this effort.”

On May 15, Louisville Metro Police Department officers were dispatched to several incidents involving unaccompanied minors fighting in the parking lot near Kentucky Kingdom.

