‘It’s a second chance’: Frontier Behavioral Health partners with Goodwill providing tools for employment

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the fight against addiction continues, Frontier Behavioral Health is partnering with Goodwill, to give their clients a second chance.

“They have nobody to help them push them to become better, and that’s ultimately what we’re here for so it helps them go a long way,” said Jalyssa Gibson, who works in case management at Frontier Behavioral Health.

Frontier’s clients will now have the option to take part in Goodwill’s RISE (Reintegrating Individuals Successfully Every Day) Program.

“It offers different types of things in order for clients to be successful in the world,” said Gibson. “This program offers a second chance.”

The program is a job readiness boot camp to help build skills to enter into employment. Participants complete a soft skills academy, which covers basic entrée level skills employers are looking for.

“Our goal is for individuals to walk away from our soft skills academy with that basic knowledge to go be an employee and not only just get a job but but keep that job,” said Rebecca Wilson, Director of Career Services for the Southeast Region with Goodwill.

The program focuses on attitude, dependability, self presentation, team building, conflict resolution and basic safety as well as financial literacy, digital literacy, communication skills, health and nutrition and behavioral health.

“We bring things in and we get them out to the people that need them but working with Goodwill and this partnership it’s just even more resources and we can help these people get back on the road to recovery, get back to a regular life and they can be successful in life,” said Randy Hunter, CEO of Frontier Behavioral Health.

After completion of the program, participants receive a certificate which gives them a greater chance for employment.

“They’re not in this fight alone. They have the opportunity to reach out to those community resources and they can help them accomplish that goal of being able to go to work and be successful,” said Wilson.

Goodwill partnered with different employers who give recovering addicts a chance at employment.

“We feel that it takes a village to remove those barriers for those individuals and addressing those mental health needs is very important,” said Wilson.

“There’s a lot of places that are hiring now in the job market and we want to make sure that our clients that we can get them the best opportunity to go out and compete for those jobs,” said Hunter.

The program is not just about getting a job, but keeping one and building a community and support system to stay in recovery.

“We want to be a positive impact. We want to make sure that we give them all the tools that we possibly can for them to be successful. We want to help build their self confidence and their self esteem,” said Hunter. “This program allows other additional resources for them to get to work, to be able to keep that job and be able to become successful in life and those are all things that are key elements towards their recovery and keeping their sobriety.”

Frontier Behavioral Health also has a case management team which helps with job readiness, food and clothing donations along with financial assistance.

“We feel if we’re treating them medically and then mentally and their peer support we also want to make sure that they have food in their refrigerators, that they have a warm place to stay, that they have a roof over their heads that they have all the basic needs that a lot of us would normally have that we just take for granted,” said Hunter.

Goodwill’s RISE program started in 2019 in Louisville, and has expanded state wide in 103 counties.

