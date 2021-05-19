‘It takes a special kind of person’: National EMS Week celebrates first responders after pandemic

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - EMS crews and first responders alike have been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, but this week, people are giving back and recognizing local EMS crews and the services they are willing to provide to protect and serve the public.

“This is a week to recognize those who work in EMS,” said Pikeville Fire Department EMS Director Mitch Chase. “These guys are always available to take a call for someone in need.”

Due to the pandemic, EMS crews have had to change the ways they respond to calls including more personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, and googles as well as taking extra precautions to thoroughly clean the ambulances following each call.

“Through the pandemic, there are things that have changed in the way we operate and respond,” said Case. “Things were kicked up to a whole new level. We took special precautions with our equipment and made sure that the back of an ambulance was ready for anyone. Even a member of our own families.”

Community support, as well as support from each of the EMS workers’ families, has pushed them to be willing and able to respond when duty calls but to also remain cautious on the frontlines to minimize exposure to those at high risk.

“You had to think about that,” said Case. “You had to think about the potential exposure for your wife and kids as well as the older generation such as your parents and grandparents who are more susceptible to COVID-19.”

Although there are risks involved, crews say they are happy to help their community even in the darkest times.

“It takes a special kind of person to respond to a call on potentially someone’s worst day,” said Case.

