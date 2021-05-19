Advertisement

‘It takes a special kind of person’: National EMS Week celebrates first responders after pandemic

EMS crews across the country and locally are being recognized for their hard work, dedication,...
EMS crews across the country and locally are being recognized for their hard work, dedication, and perseverance throughout the pandemic.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - EMS crews and first responders alike have been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, but this week, people are giving back and recognizing local EMS crews and the services they are willing to provide to protect and serve the public.

“This is a week to recognize those who work in EMS,” said Pikeville Fire Department EMS Director Mitch Chase. “These guys are always available to take a call for someone in need.”

Due to the pandemic, EMS crews have had to change the ways they respond to calls including more personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, and googles as well as taking extra precautions to thoroughly clean the ambulances following each call.

“Through the pandemic, there are things that have changed in the way we operate and respond,” said Case. “Things were kicked up to a whole new level. We took special precautions with our equipment and made sure that the back of an ambulance was ready for anyone. Even a member of our own families.”

Community support, as well as support from each of the EMS workers’ families, has pushed them to be willing and able to respond when duty calls but to also remain cautious on the frontlines to minimize exposure to those at high risk.

“You had to think about that,” said Case. “You had to think about the potential exposure for your wife and kids as well as the older generation such as your parents and grandparents who are more susceptible to COVID-19.”

Although there are risks involved, crews say they are happy to help their community even in the darkest times.

“It takes a special kind of person to respond to a call on potentially someone’s worst day,” said Case.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Latest News

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post hosted a benefit car show on May 10th with all proceeds...
KSP Pikeville Post’s first outdoor car show raises thousands of dollars for kids
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
COVID-19 positivity rate stays below 3% in Gov. Beshear’s Wednesday update
Crews with the Pulaski County SRT complete its annual training despite a fire almost making it...
Pulaski Co. SRT completes annual exercise despite fire almost putting them out of service
Hanekamp Manor Bikes & Books
‘I’m not going to lie that we thought we were going to fail but somehow we have thrived and I just thank God for that’: Floyd County couple bike & book store taking off despite opening during the pandemic