‘I’m not going to lie that we thought we were going to fail but somehow we have thrived and I just thank God for that’: Floyd County couple bike & book store taking off despite opening during the pandemic

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting a business is no easy road for entrepreneurs and for those who started a business during the pandemic, the struggle was even harder.

“There’s been a lot of difficulties starting and we were really afraid. I’m not going to lie that we thought we were going to fail but somehow we have thrived and I just thank God for that,” said Co-Owner Deedra Hanekamp.

But that did not stop Hanekamp and her husband Onas, as Onas said he lost his job during the pandemic and wanted to be closer to home.

“I’m 50 years old. My wife is 42 years old. We were just getting ready to have a baby in August. I didn’t want to go back into the standard work force where I was gone eight and 10 hours a day. My wife is disabled so I wanted to do something here,” he said.

That is how Hanekamp Manor Bikes and Books came to be, but the business is unique as it is not only a bike shop.

“If you schedule your appointment to get your bicycle worked on, you can stay here with us and I can walk you through what I’m doing to your bike,” said Onas.

It is also a book store.

“That’s why it pairs well. Bicycling industry, writing and art industry we are all about supporting one another and it’s a community feeling and I love that. So combining that community feeling, it strengths it,” said Deedra.

Now almost one year of being open, the couple say the business is doing well as they dedicate their work to serve the community by also donating bikes to those in need.

“Gap is our charity. It’s God’s Appalachian Project. They hadn’t had a bicycle donation in over 20 years. So in just the last six months…seven months, we’ve already donated like 10 bikes,” said Onas.

Onas says as more restrictions ease, they plan to have an official grand opening at the end of the month near Memorial Day.

The business is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The business can be found on Facebook.

