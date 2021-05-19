Hundreds of Funko Pops delivered to patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A collaboration between three East Tennessee Organizations helped bring some joy to patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Adam Tripp and Don David with The Sparks Show raised more than $4500 at their annual car shows to donate to Pops for Patients.

“If we could put a smile on a kid’s face, it was all worth it,” said Davis.

That donation to Pops for Patients helped buy 717 pops total. Pops for Patients cofounder Randy Lee says kids love Funko Pops.

“Funko Pops are for everyone. They have everything- from Disney to I Love Lucy. They are for ages 5 to 100,” said Lee

Brother and sister Jack Eudy and Alice Orcutt each picked out a Pop. Jack picked an alien, while Alice opted for a pony.

Jack’s mom says he met with doctors about possible surgery.

“It’s really cool to get toys at the hospital and it’s really hard to put them back in their containers but they’re really cool,” said Eudy.

Mike Hermann owner of Tall Man Toys and Comics works with the Funko Pop Corporation to get the toys at a discount. He knows the cause is worthy. His son has been treated at the hospital for years.

“As a parent, when your kids in here you are focusing on your kids trying to get better. I need good news and then the people at Children’s Hospital bring this cart full of colorful Funko Pops with characters for all ages then there is a ray of sunshine where it has been dark and gloomy,” said Herman..

This donation replenished the hospital’s supply of Pops for kids like Jack and Alice to start their visit to the hospital with a smile.

Tall Man Toys and Comics is hosting a Funko Pop drive in June. They’re accepting donations of pops to give to The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Pops for Patients says they’re always looking for businesses who are looking to help with their next donation.

