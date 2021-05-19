Gov. Andy Beshear announces findings to combat human trafficking
The findings are from project PIVOT (Prevention and Intervention for Victims of Trafficking).
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce findings to help combat human trafficking.
Governor Beshear discusses ways the commonwealth is addressing human trafficking.
You can watch the live stream here:
