Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces findings to combat human trafficking

The findings are from project PIVOT (Prevention and Intervention for Victims of Trafficking).
(Source: WBRC video)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce findings to help combat human trafficking.

The findings are from project PIVOT (Prevention and Intervention for Victims of Trafficking).

Governor Beshear discusses ways the commonwealth is addressing human trafficking.

You can watch the live stream here:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Latest News

Roger Duncan was paroled in April after previously convicted on drug trafficking charges.
Williamsburg police capture wanted man
Two suspects were arrested for stealing $750 in merchandise
Police: Two people arrested after trying to shoplift at Walmart
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP...
Man accused of threatening to set off bomb inside Vanderbilt Medical Center
Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change