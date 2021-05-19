Advertisement

Dolly Fest coming to Knoxville’s Old City

The Old City event will benefit Dolly’s Imagination Library.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new event called Dolly Fest is coming to Knoxville’s Old City next month. According to the event website, Dolly Fest will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County.

The event will involve Dolly-themed events hosted by the shops of the Old City. “We’ll be dancin’ from shop to shop for Dolly-themed events and specials,” the website reads.

The Mill and Mine will be hosting an outdoor viewing of Dolly’s own 9 to 5 Friday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Tako Taco will be serving up a Dolly-themed brunch on Sunday, June 6 from 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Those interested can make reservations here.

Dolly Fest will run from June 4 - 6, and more details are coming soon, the website says.

