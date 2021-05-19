Crank & Boom hosting vaccine clinic to help vaccinate younger Kentuckians and those still hesitant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For Kentuckians 12 and older, a vaccine appointment is about as easy to find as a scoop of ice cream since demand for the shot has fallen in recent weeks, but supply is still coming in. The state is working on targeted efforts to get people vaccinated who remain hesitant.

“The prevalent issue in the world right now is defeating this pandemic so it would make very much sense for us to get involved and find a way to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Crank & Boom Owner Tao Green said.

An upcoming vaccine clinic at Crank & Boom in the distillery district is hoping to reach those groups of people where they already are, including younger populations that numbers show have the lowest vaccination rates.

“They had just opened up eligibility for 12 to 15-year-olds and it sparked an idea that I thought you know what younger folks really love is fun ice cream,” Green said.

As an extra incentive, those who get vaccinated there will get a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream and people 21 and older will also get a voucher for a beer at Ethereal Brewing.

“I think if you were on the edge to get vaccinated then with a little extra free ice cream, I would definitely make the move to get some extra ice cream if all I needed to do was get vaccinated,” customer Bradan Wienhold said.

People we talked to in the distillery district Tuesday night told us it would convince them to get vaccinated if they weren’t already.

And, Green said she’s just trying to do her part in getting Kentuckians to scream for ice cream and the vaccine.

“My motivation is if one person gets vaccinated that maybe would not have gotten vaccinated in the first place, that’s not just one person, it affects our entire community,” Green said.

Crank & Boom is partnering with Wild Health to host the vaccine clinics in the distillery district. They will be held next week, May 24 through May 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

