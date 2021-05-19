COVID-19 positivity rate stays below 3% in Gov. Beshear’s Wednesday update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Data shared in Governor Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 social media post shows the state’s positivity rate remains below 3% as Kentucky nears two million people with at least one dose of a vaccine.

The governor also announced 588 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 454,044.

123 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 378 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 108 in the ICU. 49 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 2.77%.

Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,678.

At least 1,937,333 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In our area, McCreary County has now increased to the fifth-lowest vaccination rate in the Commonwealth

6,507,518 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,341 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, three of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

