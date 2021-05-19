Advertisement

COVID-19 positivity rate stays below 3% in Gov. Beshear’s Wednesday update

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear(Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Data shared in Governor Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 social media post shows the state’s positivity rate remains below 3% as Kentucky nears two million people with at least one dose of a vaccine.

The governor also announced 588 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 454,044.

123 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 378 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 108 in the ICU. 49 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 2.77%.

Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,678.

At least 1,937,333 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In our area, McCreary County has now increased to the fifth-lowest vaccination rate in the Commonwealth

6,507,518 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,341 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, three of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Latest News

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post hosted a benefit car show on May 10th with all proceeds...
KSP Pikeville Post’s first outdoor car show raises thousands of dollars for kids
Crews with the Pulaski County SRT complete its annual training despite a fire almost making it...
Pulaski Co. SRT completes annual exercise despite fire almost putting them out of service
EMS crews across the country and locally are being recognized for their hard work, dedication,...
‘It takes a special kind of person’: National EMS Week celebrates first responders after pandemic
Hanekamp Manor Bikes & Books
‘I’m not going to lie that we thought we were going to fail but somehow we have thrived and I just thank God for that’: Floyd County couple bike & book store taking off despite opening during the pandemic