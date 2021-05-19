Advertisement

Brood X cicadas starting to emerge in Lexington area

(WAVE 3 News)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As our temperatures warm up and the soil temperature increases, the 17-year Brood X cicadas are starting to pop up all across the bluegrass.

“We will see them associate more with areas that have rivers or streams or creeks. We know that the counties we expect the heaviest emergence in are near the Ohio River. I know I’ve found five in my backyard in Fayette County,” said Jonathan Larson, an extension entomologist for the University of Kentucky.

Larson says these insects are nothing to worry about.

“Periodical cicadas are not disease vectors, which is a good question. We always want to make sure that people are healthy and hearty, and these ones don’t bite or sting people so there is nothing public health-wise that we are worried about,” Larson said.

For the health of our furry friends though, the bugs could pose an issue. If they eat too many of them they can get sick.

“A few here and there or if they nab them while you are out walking they will be fine. But, if they go in the backyard and eat a whole pile of them it would be the same that would happen to you if you did that with a bunch of tacos,” Larson said.

Trees are another place that can be taken hostage by cicadas.

“The female wants to lay her eggs in the twigs and branches of those trees. A big tree that’s been around for 10-20 years, it has lots of branches, it has lots of leaves, it’s going to be able to go through this process and not really suffer any ill effects. The smaller the tree, the more likely it is to suffer sort of catastrophic amounts of damage,” Larson said.

Scientists hope that if you start to see the cicadas in your backyard that you will report them to your local extension office and also on a cicada tracking app. That will let your neighbors know to protect their trees.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
Under the policy, Donald Bartley, Clawvern Jacobs, Marshall Brooks, Jr. Jeffrey Coffey, Michael...
Nine killers with Eastern Kentucky ties eligible for new parole hearings under policy change
(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Contesa Abbott of Columbia, Ky.
Child wanders away from home after grandmother falls asleep

Latest News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
COVID-19 positivity rate stays below 3% in Gov. Beshear’s Wednesday update
Crews with the Pulaski County SRT complete its annual training despite a fire almost making it...
Pulaski Co. SRT completes annual exercise despite fire almost putting them out of service
EMS crews across the country and locally are being recognized for their hard work, dedication,...
‘It takes a special kind of person’: National EMS Week celebrates first responders after pandemic
Hanekamp Manor Bikes & Books
‘I’m not going to lie that we thought we were going to fail but somehow we have thrived and I just thank God for that’: Floyd County couple bike & book store taking off despite opening during the pandemic
Frontier Behavioral Health partners with Goodwill providing tools for employment
‘It’s a second chance’: Frontier Behavioral Health partners with Goodwill providing tools for employment