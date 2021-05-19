Advertisement

Appalachian Power raising monthly residential bills

Photo credit: WDBJ7
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you pay Appalachian Power for residential power, your bill is about to go up.

The monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will increase by $11.52, or about 11 percent, effective July 1, 2021.

In March, Appalachian Power filed a request with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, asking to raise its residential rate to recover the rising cost of electric transmission. That request was approved May 18.

Appalachian Power says this is the first rate change sought by the company since 2017 for transmission infrastructure improvements.

In a statement, the company says, “The increase is to recover costs for transmission services, fees and new construction. The company is making significant investments in transmission infrastructure to improve grid reliability and accommodate the anticipated growth in renewable generation.”

