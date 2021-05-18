Advertisement

Wrongfully convicted inmate dies two weeks after release

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who spent years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape has died just two weeks after he was granted a compassionate release on an unrelated conviction.

Calvin Wayne Cunningham was released from prison for the rape conviction in 1988 and exonerated in 2011 as part of Virginia’s post-conviction DNA testing program.

He was in prison serving time for unrelated convictions for grand larceny and other charges when he was diagnosed last month with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

His lawyer won a compassionate release from the Virginia State Parole Board. Cunningham was released on May 3. His daughter said he died Monday.

