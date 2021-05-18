Advertisement

West Virginia to get $2.4M for cancer prevention programs

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is set to receive $2.4 million in federal funds for cancer prevention programs.

The state’s U.S. senators announced the funding from the Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.

The money will flow to cancer control programs in the state health department.

“Far too many West Virginians have struggled through treatment or lost loved ones to cancer,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. “It’s simply heartbreaking, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made fighting cancer even more difficult because many people have delayed cancer screenings.”

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said the funding carried additional significance because “West Virginia is disproportionately impacted by cancer.”

