Advertisement

Virginia launches nation’s first statewide health equity dashboards

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures as he speaks to a group of volunteers to distribute...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures as he speaks to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - The Commonwealth of Virginia has unveiled what Governor Ralph Northam says is the nation’s first public statewide health equity dashboards, providing a snapshot of the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, making key data more accessible to Virginia residents.

“The pandemic has placed a spotlight on longstanding health inequities and the harm caused by structural racism,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia continues to embed equity into every part of our COVID-19 response and recovery and while we have made great strides, there is still important work to be done. These dashboards will bring additional visibility to our most pressing challenges, allowing the Commonwealth to better serve vulnerable populations and ensure the equitable distribution of resources.”

The two dashboards ...Equity in Action and Equity at a Glance... were created by the Virginia Health Equity Leadership Taskforce (ELT) in partnership with several state agencies. The dashboards are being launched in response to two pieces of legislation: House Joint Resolution 537, which declares racism a public health crisis in the Commonwealth, and Virginia Code Section 2.2-435.12, which requires Virginia’s Chief Diversity Officer to conduct statewide equity assessments.

“Our equity dashboards serve as a national exemplar for increasing transparency and making data more accessible,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginia’s Chief Diversity Officer. “The launch of these two dashboards reinforces Virginia’s leadership position, highlights the equity work being done across the Commonwealth, and serves as a call to action in closing gaps and improving the health and well-being of all Virginians.”

The Equity-in-Action dashboard is designed to be a snapshot of the progress Virginia has made across its COVID-19 response and recovery and other initiatives, said Northam, that advance the equitable distribution of resources and services. The Equity-at-a-Glance dashboard is designed to be “a transparent assessment of social determinants of health and other factors contributing to health equity.” Future versions of these dashboards will include an expanded set of topic areas, such as workforce diversity and criminal justice.

“These dashboards enable the Virginia Department of Health and other leaders to get the information we need to confront inequity across social determinants of health,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “Public health officials, community leaders, and policy makers can use these resources now as we work to recover from the COVID-19 public health crisis and beyond.”

“This interagency project shows us how data can be used to measure Virginia’s standing in many areas including COVID resources, health care, unemployment, education, food access, and broadband across 133 localities,” said Chief Data Officer Carlos Rivero. “This is a best practice in data sharing and sets a positive precedent for increased collaboration across state agencies.”

An overview of the dashboards and underlying data can be found at governor.virginia.gov/diversity/equity-dashboards/overview.

To learn more about the Health Equity Working Group, click governor.virginia.gov/diversity.

For more information about the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, visit governor.virginia.gov/diversity.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said Brian Thacker was driving under the influence when he crossed into the...
Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash
Pineville Spanish teacher faces deportation
‘He’s family’: Pineville community rallies around Spanish teacher as he faces deportation

Latest News

A Centerville man is urging others tonight to make health a top priority. After getting a...
Avera Medical Minute: Planet Heart screening helps find unexpected health issue
VOA Freedom House
‘I couldn’t do it on my own’: How the VOA Freedom House helps mothers in recovery
Kentucky is no stranger to healthcare hardships, and one factor playing a big role is the lack...
WKYT Investigates: Nurse Shortages
State Representative Bill Wesley visits Primary Care
State Representative visits Primary Care discussing capped insulin prices, donates diabetic supplies
FEMA mobile vaccine sites continue
FEMA mobile vaccination centers continue in Appalachia as community yearns for herd immunity