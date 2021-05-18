One lane of U.S. 23 blocked while crews respond to crash in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Pikeville Public Safety posted on Facebook early Tuesday morning that part of U.S. 23 near the Double Kwik on Mayo Trail is closed due to a crash.

We’re told one southbound lane is open, but the other is closed.

The post states responders are on the scene working to find out more about the incident. We do not know how long the road will be blocked at this time.

This is a developing story.

