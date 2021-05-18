Advertisement

Sunrise Children’s Services might end services next month after decades in KY, state leaders weigh in

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WYMT) - A company that has provided adoption and foster care services in Kentucky for decades … might stop at the end of next month.

Sunrise Children’s Services could end services based on a contract dispute.

Kentucky Republican lawmakers said it is because the company does not want to abandon its religious beliefs, but Gov. Andy Beshear said federal law is being followed.

State leaders agree there, but the problem now is a clause in the current contract some believe to be discriminatory.

“Folks that thought that certain contracts allowed for the potential for discrimination,” Beshear said.

The governor said the clause deals with sexual orientation. Sunrise is a Baptist owned facility.

Auditor Mike Harmon and other constitutional office holders are urging the governor to keep the relationship with Sunrise.

“You can’t discriminate against people of faith. Sadly, it seems the governor over the last year or so has been discriminating against people of faith, he sent out the state police to check out churches,” Harmon said.

Officials with the state cabinet for families and children say Sunrise has not responded to their contract, which contains provisions required by federal law.

Beshear hopes the health cabinet and Sunrise can come to an agreement.

“But I hope that something can be worked out. And that it ensures everybody’s rights are ultimately protected,” Beshear said.

Meanwhile, Harmon said he does not believe Sunrise discriminates.

“But listen, these individuals they don’t discriminate against any child. Not for any reason but definitely not because of their sexual orientation,” Harmon said.

The contract must be signed by June 30.

Members of the House Majority Caucus said this is the reason House Bill 192 was pushed, which does not allow the commonwealth to discriminate against a provider because of the organization’s religious convictions.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

