Small Pike County community has big bear issue

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The small community of Dorton is facing a big issue in the form of a couple of oversized black bears.

“We’ve had bears here for years,” said local community member and homeowner Rick Wright. “These are the biggest bears I think I’ve ever seen and they’ve never been as bad as they are right now.”

The visits started around two weeks ago and have since gotten more frequent.

“About two weeks ago my dogs started barking, so I opened the door around 1:00 a.m.,” said Wright. “Then I saw the bear running up the hill with a bag of garbage in its mouth.”

When residents spoke to local wildlife agencies and officials, they were told there was not much they could do to help unless they captured and relocated the bears or, in the worst-case scenario, have to euthanize the bears.

Officials suggest the community minimizes scents and keeps their trash in locked storage buildings or garages if possible to cut off the supply of food to the bears and force them to forage again.

“The first thing we encourage,” said Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley. “Eliminate or minimize scents in and around your property. Bears are attracted by scents from food as well as lotions and some soaps.”

Even with some deterrents such as ammonia, hot sauce, and black pepper spread around some properties, these only keep the bears at bay for a couple of days.

“We’re just afraid someone’s going to get hurt or even killed,” said Wright. “We have to protect our family and property. We don’t want to shoot the bears, but something has to be done.”

Wright says he has contacted Kentucky Fish & Wildlife as well as Judge Ray Jones who says they will work to find a solution for the community.

