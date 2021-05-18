Scattered chances continue today, temperatures continue upward trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dreary conditions will continue for much of today, but once the skies clear later this week, you’re going to forget what season we’re supposed to be in.

Today and Tonight

Just like yesterday, while today will not be an all-day washout, chances for scattered showers and storms are again possible. I think we continue to see overcast skies for much of the day with some peeks of sunshine try to work their way through. Highs should get into the upper 70s today, but cloud cover and rain chances could keep us a couple of degrees cooler in spots.

Tonight, the clouds start to decrease as high pressure moves toward the region. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s, depending on your location and how fast the skies clear.

Extended Forecast

Starting Wednesday, Katie, bar the door if you are not a fan of heat. The sunshine returns and that will begin our hazy, hot and humid weather pattern as we head toward the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs Wednesday should top out in the low 80s, head into the mid-80s on Thursday, upper 80s by Friday and someone could hit 90 this weekend. It’s not even Memorial Day yet. While the models are pretty dry for an extended period, I will never rule out a pop-up shower or storm in an atmosphere with that much moisture, so keep that in mind.

Our next best chance for rain, and it’s not great, is next Monday at this point. Our hot stretch of weather will continue into next week.

Overnight lows will go from the low to mid-60s on Wednesday night to potentially the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.