Rain chances back off, summer pattern leads to warm temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We ran into a couple of showers as we went through the day today, but those won’t last too much longer as a ridge of high pressure looks to build in for the second half of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around as we head into the overnight hours, but the good news is that thing look to stay on the drier side as we head through tonight. Lows will stay mild falling back into the upper 50s to right around 60°.

Wednesday will be, yet again, similar to our past couple of days. We should see mostly to partly cloudy skies to start off the day before a little bit more clearing heading into the afternoon. The airmass will be muggy as we get up to near 80°...so we can’t completely rule out the chance for a widely scattered downpour, but most should stay dry.

Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear overnight with overnight lows trending upward through the week, now firmly in the lower 60s.

End of the Week and the Weekend

Deja vu all over again when it comes to the forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend. High pressure will continue to exert control give us a mix of sun and clouds each and every afternoon with just the tiniest chance of a stray storm. Highs also turn summer-like with mid-80s on Thursday and Friday turning into the upper 80s by the weekend. Overnight lows stay mild with the muggy air in place, in the middle 60s.

Sneak Peak into Next Week

We could see a small uptick in afternoon scattered storm activity heading into the early part of next week as summer-like highs continue to keep a grip on our weather in the mountains. High temperatures remain in the upper 80s with the possibility of a few locations sneaking up to 90°. It looks like it’s officially time to give the A/C it’s first real workout of the season.

