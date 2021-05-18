Police: More than a quarter-pound of meth found at Prestonsburg motel

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police said officers were called to a motel on Saturday after receiving complaints about a suspicious person.

After arriving at the motel, investigators said officers learned the suspect was actually conducting surveillance on a wanted person, Charles Monroe McGuire of Salyersville.

After learning this, police spoke to the front desk clerk who told them McGuire’s lease on the room had expired but that he refused to leave. Further complaints were made about heavy traffic to and from the room.

Officers went to the room and found McGuire, investigators said a police dog located more than a quarter-pound of meth along with $6,250 in cash and paraphernalia used for packaging drugs for individual sale.

McGuire was arrested and charged with trafficking and two counts of possession.

