Advertisement

Police: Man arrested in London after pointing gun at woman

Police say Shawn Harrison pointed his gun at a woman and fired his gun nearby next to his own truck
Police say he aimed his gun at a woman and fired it on the ground near his own truck
Police say he aimed his gun at a woman and fired it on the ground near his own truck(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sherriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday, May 16, to a man that community members say was disturbing them with a gun off of East Pittsburg Church Road near London.

While investigating, police said they discovered that Shawn Patrick Harrison, 28, pointed his gun at a woman and fired his gun nearby next to his own truck.

Police found Harrison in his pickup truck and arrested him with no incident.

Harrison is being charged with wanton endangerment, first-degree menacing, and third-degree terroristic threats.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: At least one dead in early morning crash in Pike County
Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
© File photo: Black bear
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
Food City Bearden
Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash

Latest News

(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
While investigating, deputies found that Hunter Bell was driving under the influence with an...
Police: Man arrested for almost hitting patrol car, attempted to flee arrest
Pikeville Medical Center extended its vaccine eligibility, effective Tuesday.
PMC ‘equipped and ready’: Hospital drops vaccine eligibility to age 12
The woman told police that Wombles pointed a gun at her inside of her home and she ran outside...
Police: London man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint