Police: Man arrested in London after pointing gun at woman

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sherriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday, May 16, to a man that community members say was disturbing them with a gun off of East Pittsburg Church Road near London.

While investigating, police said they discovered that Shawn Patrick Harrison, 28, pointed his gun at a woman and fired his gun nearby next to his own truck.

Police found Harrison in his pickup truck and arrested him with no incident.

Harrison is being charged with wanton endangerment, first-degree menacing, and third-degree terroristic threats.

