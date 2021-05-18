Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for almost hitting patrol car, attempted to flee arrest

While investigating, deputies found that Hunter Bell was driving under the influence with an alcohol level of .08.
While investigating, deputies found that Hunter Bell was driving under the influence with an...
While investigating, deputies found that Hunter Bell was driving under the influence with an alcohol level of .08.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputy Wes Brumley reported that a car almost hit his patrol car on Saturday, May 15 around 1 am near Liberty Road in Clay County.

He said the car, driven by 25-year-old Hunter Bell, was traveling faster than the speed limit.

Deputy Brumley said he turned on his emergency lights but Bell did not stop.

After following Bell for some distance, Brumley said Bell came to a stop when a car came nearby and Bell had to slow down.

While investigating, deputies found that Bell was driving under the influence with an alcohol level of .08.

Bell is charged with speeding, reckless driving, second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and driving under the influence (DUI).

