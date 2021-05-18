Police: Man arrested for almost hitting patrol car, attempted to flee arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputy Wes Brumley reported that a car almost hit his patrol car on Saturday, May 15 around 1 am near Liberty Road in Clay County.

He said the car, driven by 25-year-old Hunter Bell, was traveling faster than the speed limit.

Deputy Brumley said he turned on his emergency lights but Bell did not stop.

After following Bell for some distance, Brumley said Bell came to a stop when a car came nearby and Bell had to slow down.

While investigating, deputies found that Bell was driving under the influence with an alcohol level of .08.

Bell is charged with speeding, reckless driving, second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and driving under the influence (DUI).

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.