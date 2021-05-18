Police: London man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called about a man holding a woman at gunpoint on Lake Road in London early Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found a woman on her front porch and learned that a verbal fight between her and Stephen Wombles, 37, led to a physical fight. The woman told police that Wombles pointed a gun at her inside of her home and she ran outside to call the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies discovered that Wombles was still inside the house and potentially still had a gun.

They say they were able to convince Wombles to come outside with his hands up but his handgun was on his waistband.

Deputies were able to arrest Womble with no issues.

Womble is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

