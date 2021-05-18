Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police say an 18-year-old was taken into custody after being accused of raping an 11-year-old girl.

The department received a call around 6:15 a.m. Monday and began investigating. Police say Justice Bryston Flanary was arrested shortly afterward around 9:52 a.m.

Flanary was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and no bond has been set.

Police charged him with 1st degree rape (victim under 12 years old).

