Advertisement

PMC ‘equipped and ready’: Hospital drops vaccine eligibility to age 12

Pikeville Medical Center extended its vaccine eligibility, effective Tuesday.
Pikeville Medical Center extended its vaccine eligibility, effective Tuesday.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center’s youngest COVID-19 vaccination patients are now lining up to roll up their sleeves.

The hospital opened its drive-thru vaccination site to adolescents Tuesday, following CDC recommendations to expand the use of the Pfizer vaccine to interested patients 12 and older.

“This announcement is another step toward ending this pandemic that has so drastically changed our lives,” PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn said in a news release. “The CDC now says this vaccine may be used among our younger population, offering further protection to our region and our country.”

The hospital offers the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday at its sit on South May Trail, now opening the site to the younger tier. Appointments are not required, but a parent or guardian must be with the child for their vaccination.

“The CDC is encouraging providers who are offering the Pfizer vaccine to begin vaccinating youth who are 12 and over right away,” Blackburn said. “Pikeville Medical Center is equipped and ready to immediately expand our vaccine offering as recommended by the CDC.”

Those recommendations, according to the CDC, will be pivotal in the efforts to rid the United States of COVID-19.

“For vaccination to do its job, we must do our critical part. That means vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement last week. “This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States and strengthens our nation’s efforts to protect even more people from the effects of COVID-19.”

The vaccine site will offer these vaccinations from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. across from Speedway in Pikeville.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: At least one dead in early morning crash in Pike County
Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
© File photo: Black bear
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
Food City Bearden
Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash

Latest News

(Bell County Detention Center)
Police: 18-year-old charged in rape case involving child
While investigating, deputies found that Hunter Bell was driving under the influence with an...
Police: Man arrested for almost hitting patrol car, attempted to flee arrest
The woman told police that Wombles pointed a gun at her inside of her home and she ran outside...
Police: London man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint
Police say he aimed his gun at a woman and fired it on the ground near his own truck
Police: Man arrested in London after pointing gun at woman