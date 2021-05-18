PMC ‘equipped and ready’: Hospital drops vaccine eligibility to age 12

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center’s youngest COVID-19 vaccination patients are now lining up to roll up their sleeves.

The hospital opened its drive-thru vaccination site to adolescents Tuesday, following CDC recommendations to expand the use of the Pfizer vaccine to interested patients 12 and older.

“This announcement is another step toward ending this pandemic that has so drastically changed our lives,” PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn said in a news release. “The CDC now says this vaccine may be used among our younger population, offering further protection to our region and our country.”

The hospital offers the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday at its sit on South May Trail, now opening the site to the younger tier. Appointments are not required, but a parent or guardian must be with the child for their vaccination.

“The CDC is encouraging providers who are offering the Pfizer vaccine to begin vaccinating youth who are 12 and over right away,” Blackburn said. “Pikeville Medical Center is equipped and ready to immediately expand our vaccine offering as recommended by the CDC.”

Those recommendations, according to the CDC, will be pivotal in the efforts to rid the United States of COVID-19.

“For vaccination to do its job, we must do our critical part. That means vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement last week. “This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States and strengthens our nation’s efforts to protect even more people from the effects of COVID-19.”

The vaccine site will offer these vaccinations from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. across from Speedway in Pikeville.

