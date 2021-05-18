Pet cancer awareness with Petco

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Nearly everyone has been touched by cancer in one way or another. You may not think it could happen to your beloved furry friend, but pet cancer is more common than most know.

Petco’s pet cancer awareness campaign called “Together Strong” brings two-and four-legged survivors together to highlight how routine preventative care is just as vital for pets as it is for humans in the fight against this disease.

Actress and dog mom Jamie Chung joined Sarah on Studio 3 to talk about this important cause and what it means to her.

Pet parents can visit petco.com/petcancer for a coupon for a free general wellness exam at their dog’s or cat’s first visit to any Petco vet hospital (offer expires 1/31/22).

For every individual photo and story of hope, optimism, strength and companionship shared using “#TogetherStrong,” Petco will donate $2 through the end of May to Petco Love to help fight pet cancer and provide life-saving care to pets in need.

Petco will offer OncoK9 at its full-service vet hospitals in select locations on May 26, and plans to roll out the test to its growing network of vet hospitals across the U.S. throughout 2021 and beyond.

