Middlesboro’s Connor Griffin signs with Union College

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Offensive Lineman Connor Griffin will continue his football career at Union College.

I want to thank everyone who has supported me along the way. I have chosen to continue my academic and football career at Union College. @CoachLuttrell49 @JxhnDunn @WillieWYMT @CamilleWYMT @DRayTravis pic.twitter.com/tauEAhNvLl — Connor Griffin (@cGriffin69_) November 8, 2020

“It’s not a really big campus, it’s not really really small but it’s, you know, in that area and just the beauty of the campus and the way it made me feel like home,” said Griffin.

Griffin played in all six games of the 2020 season and helped the Yellowjackets to a 6-1 record.

