Middlesboro’s Connor Griffin signs with Union College

Connor Griffin signs with Union College(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Offensive Lineman Connor Griffin will continue his football career at Union College.

“It’s not a really big campus, it’s not really really small but it’s, you know, in that area and just the beauty of the campus and the way it made me feel like home,” said Griffin.

Griffin played in all six games of the 2020 season and helped the Yellowjackets to a 6-1 record.

