Lose your vaccine card? Here’s how to get a new one

The clinic was held at the Crane House.
The clinic was held at the Crane House.
By WAVE News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As mask requirements are lifted, those who want to get into some places without one may need to show their vaccine card.

For those who lose their card, they can call the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness helpline at (502) 912-8598 to request a copy. They’ll then need to give consent for their information to be released from the Kentucky Vaccine Registry and can later either pick up their copy in person, have it mailed, or sent online.

People can request the document from the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness regardless of where they were vaccinated in Kentucky.

Tuesday, the Asia Institute Crane House and Louisville Pride Foundation teamed up with the health department to get vaccines out to underserved communities. As they tried to get vaccine cards in the hands of new people, when asked, organizers said they were grateful they could get their cards replaced if needed.

Mike Slaton, the executive director of the Louisville Pride Foundation, said he took a picture of his for safekeeping.

“I didn’t post it because I don’t know, that just seemed odd to me, but I have that copy on my phone,” he said. “I haven’t gone to a lot of places where I’ve needed to show it, but I’m glad to know if I do lose it, [I have a photo of it].”

The Crane House will be hosting another vaccine clinic on June 12.

