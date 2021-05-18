Live music returns to Gatlinburg after more than a year

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve been longing for live music, it’s back in Gatlinburg. The Ole Smoky Distillery has begun hosting live music performances again.

The group Midnight Run took to the Ole Smoky Moonshine Holler stage for the first time in more than a year to bring live music back to the city.

Live music was on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Ole Smoky tried to limit large gatherings at the distillery.

For the band, this is the first time they’ve worked in more than a year.

Live music is something the distillery wanted to bring back for a while but wanted to make sure it was safe for people to gather and listen again.

“We’re having music here in the holler in Gatlinburg and at our Barn location in Pigeon Forge is incredibly wonderful as you can see all the, all the people that we have come out and experience this bit of culture,” said Will Perkins, Ole Smoky Moonshine. “We’re incredibly excited to bring music back after a long hiatus. We’re glad to bring back these bands, I know they’ve been anxious to get their art to everyone.”

The Ole Smoky Distillery will feature music throughout each day and at The Island location, they will have music in the evenings.

