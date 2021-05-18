Advertisement

Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time; owners should park them outside

The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday,...
The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires.

The automaker also is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed.

Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

