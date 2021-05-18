Jeron Dunbar leaves Somerset for Southwestern

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The three-time 12th Region All “A” champion, Jeron Dunbar has taken a head coaching position at Southwestern.

Dunbar held an overall record of 81-38 across four seasons while the head coach of Somerset’s boys’ basketball team. The Briar Jumpers won the 47th District title in 2020 and made two appearances in the 12th Region Semifinal game.

The Warriors finished 10-12 last season.

