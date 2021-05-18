In-person court proceedings to resume following Supreme Court of Kentucky administrative order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A majority of the COVID-19 restrictions followed by the state court system are being lifted.

The changes were released Tuesday, after the Supreme Court of Kentucky entered two administrative orders, and include a return to in-person court proceedings and eliminates mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.

The following changes were made, effective immediately:

Administrative Order 2021-16 , Response to COVID-19 Emergency: Health and Safety Requirements

Allows in-person access to court facilities for any individual with business before the courts, except those who have symptoms of, have tested positive for, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Eliminates the mask requirement for fully vaccinated members of the public entering court facilities and fully vaccinated KCOJ elected officials and employees.

Strongly encourages continued use of masks by members of the public and KCOJ elected officials and employees who are not fully vaccinated.

Permits judges to require individuals in their courtrooms to wear masks and gives appointing authorities the ability to require the employees they supervise to wear masks in a specific office, courtroom or department.

Encourages the continued use of remote technology for court proceedings and allows any individual with a scheduled remote hearing to appear remotely.

Allows judges to conduct in-person court proceedings.

Allows filings and payments to be made in-person at the local Office of Circuit Court Clerk.

Supreme Court Order 2021-17, Response to COVID-19 Emergency: Court Proceedings

Lifts most restrictions on jury trials but requires continuances, postponements and recusals for attorneys, parties and jurors who are ill or at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Allows master commissioners to conduct judicial sales remotely or in person with no limitations.

Retains the July 1, 2021, start date for show cause dockets for payments of fines and court costs.

Suspends night traffic courts in Jefferson County until further notice.

