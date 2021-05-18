‘I couldn’t do it on my own’: How the VOA Freedom House helps mothers in recovery

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For mom Jerica Cline, she says her battle with addiction began at a young age and that is what led her to eventually use meth.

“Honestly I was more depressed and everything ... that’s why I started using and I didn’t really know how to cope with everything else,” she said.

Due to her addiction, she lost everything.

“I ended up using more, I literally lost my place I lived in, my car, my job. I was homeless so I ended up putting my kids with family members,” she said.

But it is when she became pregnant with her third child that she decided she wanted to change her life. In her seeking help, she was brought to the Volunteers of America (VOA) Freedom House.

“I’ve realized I do have a problem. I do need help and I love it here, completely. Like I’m at home. It’s going to be really weird when I do leave,” she said.

Cline says not making the transition any easier for those wanting to seek help is the stigma placed on those battling addiction.

“It’s not their fault because even if you say that they can quit if they want to, that’s unrealistic. It’s insanity,” she said. “It’s not possible because in the back of their mind, it’s always that one thing. Well if they’re mad at me, I can go get high and I can fix it all.”

But helping women that live in the VOA Freedom House are staff who use evidence based clinical services to provide family centered treatment.

“We really are here to serve the community and we want to serve this region and be able to support women and raise leaders out of this community. People who can sustain. People who are efficient. People who get to go on and do what they want to do,” said Program Manager Mariah Kate Langdon.

Cline says she encourages others to seek help as it can change their life, like it changed hers.

“Don’t even care what other people say. If you are at the point that you know need help and you want the help, then go get it. Don’t be afraid,” she said.

For more information on the VOA Freedom House and other recovery programs you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.