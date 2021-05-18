Governor Beshear announces nearly 2 million unique vaccinations, more than 600 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported that at least 1,932,189 unique persons had been vaccinated in Kentucky.

The governor also announced 645 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 453,460.

133 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 390 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 113 in the ICU. 53 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 2.79%.

Gov. Beshear also announced eleven deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,673.

6,484,371 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,284 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, two of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

