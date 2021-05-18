Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces nearly 2 million unique vaccinations, more than 600 new COVID-19 cases

Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response
Gov. Beshear updates COVID-19 response
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported that at least 1,932,189 unique persons had been vaccinated in Kentucky.

The governor also announced 645 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 453,460.

133 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 390 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 113 in the ICU. 53 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate rose slightly to 2.79%.

Gov. Beshear also announced eleven deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,673.

6,484,371 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,284 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, two of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash
Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
© File photo: Black bear
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
Food City Bearden
Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

Several Republican state leaders are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to keep the relationship with...
Sunrise Children’s Services might end services next month after decades in KY, state leaders weigh in
The clinic was held at the Crane House.
Lose your vaccine card? Here’s how to get a new one
VOA Freedom House
‘I couldn’t do it on my own’: How the VOA Freedom House helps mothers in recovery
University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally...
Former UofL basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio federally charged with extortion