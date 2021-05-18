Estill Co. baseball team takes the field for the first time since passing of coach Blake Crowe

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday night, the Estill County Engineers came away victorious in their game against Breathitt County. But it was the love and support shown off field that felt like the real win for the team, as they played their first game since losing their head coach Blake Crowe in an accident at his home last week.

Arms were wrapped around one another, heads were bowed, and folks kneeled in prayer.

The Estill County Engineers are preparing to take the field. Their first game after losing Coach Blake Crowe. The school community rallying together in their time of grief. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/uaKlGGoB0x — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) May 17, 2021

“It’s something that Blake always preached to the kids, that this is more than baseball,” said Billy Wiseman, coach Blake Crowe’s uncle.

“There’s days you’re going to be in a battle and need people with you. He knew family always sticks together, so that’s what he wanted them to be,” Wiseman said.

Over the past week, the Estill County community has been fighting a war. Monday night was especially difficult for the area.

“They want to honor Blake today by putting in the effort and being ready to play,” Wiseman said.

The team left it all on the field Monday night, and so did Brian Crowe, a father who had given up the role as head coach for his son’s dream-- only to don the uniform once more, finishing what his son Blake had started.

“Brian knew it was his boy’s dream to comeback to Estill County, marry the love of his life. Start teaching and coach ball here,” Wiseman said.

It’s more than baseball. It’s a family showing up for each other, through the swings and the misses.

Before the game started, a donation from the community was presented to Blake’s wife, Jordyn, their two young boys, and Crowe’s mother and father.

