Dollywood ends masking, distancing policy

The new policy allows fully vaccinated visitors and those 12 and under to ditch the mask and physical distancing both indoors and outdoors.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has ended its mask policy for guests who are 12 and under or fully vaccinated, according to the park’s website.

Dollywood is following suit after many other businesses have updated their masking policy to reflect the new guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control.

The update still requires unvaccinated park goers over the age of 12 to wear a mask while indoors.

