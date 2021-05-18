Advertisement

Beshear: Ending extra jobless aid now would hurt economy

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says cutting off the supplemental federal payments to unemployed Kentuckians now would hurt the state’s economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Kentucky governor said Monday he’s willing to consider ending the weekly $300 federal unemployment payment eventually.

The Democrat says he’s trying to “thread the needle” of maintaining federal enhancements that pump money into the economy while encouraging people to go back to work as the economy reopens.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says governors are “having to take matters into their own hands and turn off” what he calls “extra-generous benefits.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Food City Bearden
Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees
© File photo: Black bear
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Barbershops, salons in Kentucky will keep requiring masks for now
The impacts of the pandemic unemployment crisis in Kentucky have prompted people to request...
Pandemic unemployment issues cause headaches for some on Tax Day
ARH Mountain Student Achiever James Hall - May 17, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever James Hall
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern
Perry County man alive following horrific crash - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County man alive following horrific crash - 11:00 p.m.