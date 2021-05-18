Advertisement

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25

By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bank of America is the raising minimum wage for its employees.

The bank said Tuesday it will raise its hourly minimum wage to $25 by 2025.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said the policy will cost hundreds of millions of dollars per year but will increase loyalty and pay shareholders back in the long run.

The company already pays its employees at least $20.

Bank of America also said it will require all its vendors and suppliers to pay employees at least $15.

The policy impacts about 43,000 employees at more than 2,000 vendors. Bank of America said 99% of its vendors meet that threshold now.

President Joe Biden is on record supporting a minimum wage of $15.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Man charged with manslaughter, DUI following deadly crash on U.S. 23, victim identified
Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
© File photo: Black bear
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
Food City Bearden
Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash

Latest News

Grodin’s son Nicholas said his father died Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Conn. from bone...
Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid’ star, dies
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
Masks come off: Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
People in New York weigh in on mask-wearing changes
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots