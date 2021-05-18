ARH Mountain Student Achiever James Hall
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - James Hall is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
James is a senior at Jenkins Middle High School with a 4.0 GPA.
James plans to attend Alice Lloyd College to study education in order to become a history teacher - he already has 36 college credit hours to go towards his college transcript.
James was also a cast member of the Little Shepard Outdoor Drama for seven years.
