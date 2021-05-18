ARH Mountain Student Achiever James Hall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - James Hall is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

James is a senior at Jenkins Middle High School with a 4.0 GPA.

James plans to attend Alice Lloyd College to study education in order to become a history teacher - he already has 36 college credit hours to go towards his college transcript.

James was also a cast member of the Little Shepard Outdoor Drama for seven years.

