Advertisement

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions.

Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.

Part of the letter reads, “We were pleasantly surprised when Governor Northam heeded, in part, our call Friday morning to lift his mask mandate. Any relaxing of his edicts is a positive development, especially one that would restore the right of individual Virginians to make their own determinations regarding COVID-related precautions.

“The Governor’s 18-page executive order and 61 pages of accompanying guidelines for businesses have caused further confusion about the status of his mandate, however. The result has been unnecessary friction between Virginia businesses and their patrons. Further, his failure to ‘follow the science’ by ending restrictions on schools is a glaring and consequential omission.”

Read the entire letter here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek
Food City Bearden
Food City to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, employees
© File photo: Black bear
260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
Pictured: Joshua Shane Blevins
Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Despite challenging circumstances, Omar Bahena never lost sight of his dream to become an...
High school senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win $40,000 scholarship
Juggling homelessness, applying to colleges and maintaining good grades, the high school senior...
'Lowest point of my life': Senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win scholarship
Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
CDC mask guidance causes confusion
A growing list of stores are dropping their mask mandates, but some groups are concerned about...
Stores drop mask policy: How will it impact shoppers?
Mask confusion across the U.S.