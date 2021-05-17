Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety.

A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

“The Healthgrades’ recognition of Virginia hospitals closely follows the recent release of the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades showing that Virginia is ranked fourth overall in the nation for hospital safety. The latest rankings by the Leapfrog Group continue a trend of strong patient safety scores by Virginia hospitals in recent years when the Commonwealth has consistently been ranked as a top state for hospital safety,” a release said.

The following hospitals ranked in America’s Best 250 Hospitals list for 2021.

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Chippenham Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Fairfax Hospital

Inova Loudoun Hospital

Johnston-Willis Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Parham Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Retreat Doctors’ Hospital (HCA Virginia)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

“Those hospitals are deemed to be in the top 5 percent in the nation for overall clinical excellence,” a release said.

The following hospitals earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

Buchanan General Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Inova Fairfax Hospital

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Sentara Leigh Hospital

Virginia Hospital Center

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.