Treasurer Allison Ball encourages women to register for ‘Smart Women, Smart Money’ conference

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s Treasurer Allison Ball is hosting a free virtual conference called ‘Smart Women, Smart Money’ on June 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Treasurer is encouraging Kentucky women of all ages to register.

“Finances are always important for everybody and people have different areas of need when it comes to finances,” said Ball. “So we’ve tried to craft this to meet you where you are at this point in your life. So it might be just basic budgeting-- and a lot of folks have not really been trained very much in this, it’s just sort of a trial and error experience for them. And there are all kinds of tips, a lot of them are common sense basic things that you can do.”

Ball says the conference will give women an opportunity to engage, connect, and expand their financial literacy knowledge and skills.

“I think this is going to be useful, it’s going to be empowering and encouraging. There are some great stories, a woman who started their own businesses who started side hustles,” said Ball.

During the pandemic, many women left the workforce to take care of their children at home. The percentage of women in the workforce dropped down to 1985 levels, Ball said.

“We wiped out decades of progress of women in the workforce, because of lockdowns because of women having to think about childcare issues, some of them have lost their jobs,” said Ball.

The conference will consist of general and breakout sessions and a keynote address by journalist and author, Mary Katherine Ham. Participants can register here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.