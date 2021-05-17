Staff at Baptist Health Corbin are now administering COVID-19 vaccines to ages 12 through 15

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are rolling up their sleeves for a shot of hope as summer approaches and restrictions now ease in Kentucky.

“So they can get back to a new normal. So they can enjoy school activities, go to recreational activities and not have to wear masks or worry about social distancing,” said Pharmacy Director Lynn McArthur.

Working to administer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to young adults are staff at Baptist Health Corbin.

“We were excited last week to learn that Pfizer had been granted the ability to go down to 12 years old. 12 to 15. That’s one of the larger groups that are positive currently,” said President of Baptist Health Corbin Anthony Powers. “So it’s really exciting news to be able to do that and I really think will make a difference once school starts back next year.”

While parents or guardians of those in this age group may be anxious, Powers says consent is still needed to administer these vaccine shots.

“I would encourage everyone to please consider and really if you’re going to research it, research scientific articles and data and stay of the internet and Facebook and such things that have less scientific evidence,” he said.

But McArthur says by also vaccinating children the immunity of the population may be boosted, while continuing to slow the spread.

“There is a lot of information showing that it can decrease the transmission and the chances of people getting as sick, if they were to still get COVID after getting vaccinated,” she said.

McArthur says the vaccination clinic is open on Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm. She says Baptist Health Corbin is also still taking appointments for those age 16 and above.

Appointments are strongly encouraged through ScheduleYourVaccine.com, although she says they do take walk-ins as well.

