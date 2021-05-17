Several counties seeing low vaccination numbers, but that could soon change

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing low vaccination numbers.

CDC data shows that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30% of its population vaccinated.

Health leaders believe it could be related to COVID-19 fatigue or fear of the vaccine.

Dalton Gilbert said safety is why he is receiving his COVID-19 vaccine now.

“I think it’s a lot safer. I will still wear a mask while I am out. It’s a lot safer to have the vaccine,” Gilbert said.

Nurses at the health department said they noticed a small spike in vaccinations since the CDC announced vaccinated people could go maskless in most situations.

“We anticipate that may encourage people to get vaccinated. For those that have not been vaccinated,” said Mark Hensley with the Laurel County Health Department.

Only 27% of people in Laurel County are fully vaccinated, but the majority of the vaccinated are in the older population.

“Right at 60% of all folks over 65 have been vaccinated,” Hensley said.

But those numbers could increase with the younger population since 12 to 15 year olds can now get the shot. Now, the health department is partnering with the school system to offer Pfizer vaccines for the first time.

Health leaders say more young people could lead to a higher percentage of vaccinated people.

“Our kids from 12 to 18, they want to get back to normal. They want to be in school, they want to be a part of school activities,” Hensley said.

With the Pfizer vaccine, the health department offers all three vaccines to people.

Other counties seeing a low percentage of vaccinated people include Rockcastle, Wayne, Casey and Jackson Counties.

As of Monday, McCreary County is tied Lewis County for the lowest percentage of residents vaccinated at just 21%.

